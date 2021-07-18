Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.