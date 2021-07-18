Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth $1,066,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEAP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,613. Ribbit LEAP has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

