Richard Macpherson Sells 582,000 Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) CEO Richard Macpherson sold 582,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $599,460.00.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $87.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.73. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MEEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.