Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Market Capitalization Reaches $65,479.66

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $15.59 or 0.00049126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $65,479.66 and $2,287.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00105572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00147666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.80 or 1.00276424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

