Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.13.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. 3,437,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.