Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. 3,437,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

