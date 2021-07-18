Robert W. Baird Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $482.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $454.00 to $482.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.38.

Shares of MA opened at $387.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $35,488,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

