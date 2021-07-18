Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $48.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 51.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roche by 238.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,766,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Roche by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

