Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at HSBC

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target upped by HSBC from $247.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $270.31.

NYSE:ROK opened at $293.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $295.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,390 shares of company stock worth $9,243,081. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

