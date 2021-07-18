Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.68.

RMO opened at $7.11 on Friday. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Romeo Power will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 88,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

