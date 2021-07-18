root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Update

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of RTNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08. root9B has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

root9B Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

