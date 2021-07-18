root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Update

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of RTNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08. root9B has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
root9B Company Profile
