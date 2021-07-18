Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI)

SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.77. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SLI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82.

SL Industries Company Profile

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

