Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.00.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 200.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

