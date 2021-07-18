Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.00.
Shares of ATZ opened at C$34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$16.32 and a 52 week high of C$38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 200.29.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
