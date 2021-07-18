Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.33% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $49,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $174.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

