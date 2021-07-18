Royal Bank of Canada Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.69.

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$640.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.87.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

