Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.33.

Shares of ARE opened at C$18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.14. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

