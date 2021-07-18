Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.85% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $46,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.

URTH opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.84. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $95.45 and a 1 year high of $128.93.

