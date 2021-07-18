Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Envista were worth $48,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $644,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,928,545.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,974 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,363. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.