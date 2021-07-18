Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

