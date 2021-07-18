Royal Bank of Canada Sells 100,423 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,423 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sysco were worth $43,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.