Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,495 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.28% of WPP worth $43,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter worth $11,800,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in WPP by 326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE:WPP opened at $64.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91. WPP plc has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.