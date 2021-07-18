Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,265 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,202,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $45,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHF stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

