Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,950 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,942 ($25.37).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,368.40 ($17.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.20. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.02.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

