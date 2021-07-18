Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,283,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $779,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,798,289 shares of company stock valued at $149,998,146 over the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

