Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Down 74.7% in June

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 11,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. Rupert Resources has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.