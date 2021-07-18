Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Up 81.8% in June

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABF opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

