SakeToken Price Hits $0.0333 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. SakeToken has a market cap of $3.30 million and $5,167.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 133,608,769 coins and its circulating supply is 99,186,829 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

