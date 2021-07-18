Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 5.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.78. 4,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 628,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,804,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,012,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

