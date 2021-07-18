Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 317,768 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 684.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pure Storage worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 98.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 569,531 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

