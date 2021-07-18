Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 620.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 132.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $152.74 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.