Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after buying an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $131,880.00. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,544. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

