Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 739,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 6.72% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,832,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,556,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,916,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRAC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Marquee Raine Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

