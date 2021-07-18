Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 157,506 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,506 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Outfront Media worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.