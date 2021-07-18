Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222,723 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $48.81 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.