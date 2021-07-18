Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

SDGR stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,151,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,367 shares of company stock valued at $79,266,132.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

