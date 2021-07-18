Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.