Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. 329,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,905. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $151.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

