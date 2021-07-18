Scotiabank Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

