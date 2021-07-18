Scotiabank Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$14.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.16.

Shares of CVE opened at C$10.22 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.62 billion and a PE ratio of -37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -14.76%.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

