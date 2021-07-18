Scotiabank Cuts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$27.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.21.

OR opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

