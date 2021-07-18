Scotiabank Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRMRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.04.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

