Scott T. Mikuen Sells 28,321 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,066,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,155. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

