SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SHACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on July 21st

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SHACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:SHACU opened at $10.05 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

