SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $275.58

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $275.58, but opened at $270.00. SEA shares last traded at $270.45, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after acquiring an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after acquiring an additional 867,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

