Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.