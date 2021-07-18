Sean N. Walker Sells 26,337 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

