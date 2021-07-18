Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 9.1% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.69 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008910 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003040 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.