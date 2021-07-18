Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 67.40 ($0.88). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 50,801 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of £50.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.52.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.