Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Short Interest Update

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNBY remained flat at $$21.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. Seven Bank has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $21.46.

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers personal loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

