SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $2,677,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.