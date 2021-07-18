SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 70.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ferro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ferro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ferro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.